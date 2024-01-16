Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ACOR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
