Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

