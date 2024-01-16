Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.