Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

