7,991 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MRO opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

