Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY opened at $283.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.17, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $283.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

