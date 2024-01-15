Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $184.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.97. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

