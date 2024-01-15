Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $223.96 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

