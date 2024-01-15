United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $66.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 925.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 132.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

