The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

