Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.30.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $249.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.67. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

