Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $161.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.77 and a twelve month high of $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

