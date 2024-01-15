Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,813 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

