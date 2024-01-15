Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $130.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

