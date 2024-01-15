Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.