Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.