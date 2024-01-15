Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $116.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

