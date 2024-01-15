Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 464,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 279,026 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

