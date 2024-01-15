Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $83,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

PRU stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

