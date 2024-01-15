Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.04 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,691,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $77,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,877,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,387,000 after buying an additional 62,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $46.93 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLPI

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.