Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 74 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.63. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $249.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,485,028.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,826,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,826,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,392. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

