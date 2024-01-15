Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $87.29 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $87,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

