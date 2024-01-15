Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

RF opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

