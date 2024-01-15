Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Lennar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Down 2.2 %

LEN opened at $151.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

