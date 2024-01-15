State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Mosaic stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

