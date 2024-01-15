State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

