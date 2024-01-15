Short Interest in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Grows By 51.2%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IES stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $86.43.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $843,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,472 shares in the company, valued at $12,340,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,528,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,278,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,194 shares of company stock worth $5,871,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IES by 73.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IES in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in IES by 25.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 75,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

