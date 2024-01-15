Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.68.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $233,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 37.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 83,630 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 33.5% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.91 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

