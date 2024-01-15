Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

