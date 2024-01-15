Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.56.

Shares of ESS opened at $249.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

