Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $210.60 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.92 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

