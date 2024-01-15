Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

LYV opened at $90.66 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

