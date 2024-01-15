Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $217,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

