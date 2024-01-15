Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.