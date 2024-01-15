Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

