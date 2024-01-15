Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $74,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

