Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 757.7% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

