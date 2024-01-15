Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

