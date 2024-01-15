Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at $122,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,811 shares of company stock worth $361,751 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $262,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 164,931 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 29.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.