Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
LUNG opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $487.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.72.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
