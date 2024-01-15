Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

