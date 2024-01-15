Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $252.03 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $254.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

