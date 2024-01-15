Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $983,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.11 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

