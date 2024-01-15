Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,507,000 after purchasing an additional 288,917 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 504,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.30.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $203.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $90.36 and a 1 year high of $204.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

