Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

