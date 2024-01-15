Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

MongoDB stock opened at $391.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.81.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

