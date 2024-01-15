Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours's revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

