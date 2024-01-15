Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,400,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,431,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,034,000 after acquiring an additional 215,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TTD opened at $66.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

