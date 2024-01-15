Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NYSE:PNR opened at $70.77 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Pentair by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pentair by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

