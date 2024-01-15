Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.60.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 217,571 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

