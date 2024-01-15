Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $197.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.67.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

