Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 640.20 ($8.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.67) to GBX 430 ($5.48) in a report on Monday, October 16th.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 652.20 ($8.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 342 ($4.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.96). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 645.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,105.42 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £53,295 ($67,934.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,289. Company insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

